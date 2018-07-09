County Antrim ‘Build It’ competition heat

On Tuesday 26th June Co Antrim Young Farmers’ Club teams took part in this year’s ‘Build It’ competition heats which were held at Ballymena Livestock Market.

Their challenge incorporated the president’s theme for the year of ‘Embracing Change’ as members were tasked with creating an insect house using the materials provided in a 90 minute time frame.

Third place: Natasha Adams, Christine Maybin, Gail McCullough and Michael Marshall from Lisnamurrican YFC 2

The teams were made up of four members from the various clubs across the county and the creativity levels were on show as the end results ranged from insect houses to hotels.

Many thanks to Shona Campbell from Grassroots Challenge and to Matthew Warrick for judging the competition.

In third place was Lisnamurrican YFC 2 with Kilraughts YFC gaining second.

In first place and going through to the Build It final at Castlewellan Show on Saturday, July 14th 2018 were Lisnamurrican YFC 3 team of Stuart Adams, Molly Crooks, Hannah O’Neill and Jonathan McMaster with ‘Buggingham Palace’.