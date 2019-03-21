County Antrim YFC efficiency competition results and AGM

On Wednesday, March 13, 2019 Co Antrim YFC saw their 2018-19 year brought to a close with a very busy evening consisting of their county efficiency competition results and AGM.

A special thanks must go to United Feeds for sponsoring the efficiency competition and Jonny Kyle for presenting the awards on their behalf.

Co Antrim YFC office bearers for 2019-2020

Thanks must also go to Co Londonderry YFC and Co Down YFC for the not so envious task of assessing the county’s members and deciding the top three places in each category.

The results are as follows:

Club leader

Third - Ross Beattie, Finvoy YFC and Amy Kirkpatrick, Kilraughts YFC

United Feeds representative Jonny Kyle with award winners Lauren McNeill, Teresa Connon, Jessica Reid and Robert Smyth

Second - James Robson, Holestone YFC

First - Robert Smyth, Randalstown YFC

Club secretary

Third - Hannah Kirkpatrick, Kilraughts YFC

Outgoing county chairperson William Beattie and secretary Elaine Paisley

Second - Laura Patterson, Holestone YFC and Christine Maybin, Lisnamurrican YFC

First - Jessica Reid, Glarryford YFC

Club treasurer

Third - Adam Crawford, Glarryford YFC

Co Londonderry YFC assessors Adam Alexander and Robert Sloan, Jonny Kyle from United Feeds and award winners Richard Beattie and Lois McCurdy

Second - Nicole Connor, Ahoghill YFC

First - Teresa Connon, Lisnamurrican YFC

Club PRO

Third - Kathleen Galloway, Randalstown YFC

Second - Emma Herron, Lisnamurrican YFC

First - Lauren McNeill, Kilraughts YFC

Jonny Kyle from United Feeds alongside Glarryford YFC, most efficient club winners

Junior member of the year

Third - Ben King, Glarryford YFC

Second - Anna Boyd, Straid YFC

First - Lois McCurdy, Moycraig YFC

Senior member of the year

Third - Robert Smyth, Randalstown YFC

Second - Hannah Kirkpatrick, Kilraughts YFC

First - Richard Beattie, Finvoy YFC

Most efficient club

Third - Lisnamurrican YFC

Second - Holestone YFC

First - Glarryford YFC

Good luck to all members placed first who will compete at NI level before the YFCU AGM on Saturday, April 13 at the City Hotel, Londonderry.

The county would also like to pass on their congratulations to the newly elected county office bearers for 2019-2020 following the AGM and express their gratitude to the outgoing committee for all their hard work this past year.

Those elected for the incoming year are:

Chairperson: Peter Alexander

Vice chairperson: Robert Smyth

Secretary: Jessica Reid

Assistant secretary: Gemma Dickey

Treasurer: Richard Beattie

Assistant treasurer: Teresa Connon

Public relations officer: Christine Maybin

With the demonstration/presentation, stock judging and one act competitions taking place over the next few months all county activities and results can be found on the county Facebook page.