County Antrim YFC efficiency competition results and AGM

On Wednesday, March 13, 2019 Co Antrim YFC saw their 2018-19 year brought to a close with a very busy evening consisting of their county efficiency competition results and AGM.
A special thanks must go to United Feeds for sponsoring the efficiency competition and Jonny Kyle for presenting the awards on their behalf.
Thanks must also go to Co Londonderry YFC and Co Down YFC for the not so envious task of assessing the county’s members and deciding the top three places in each category.
The results are as follows:
Club leader
Third - Ross Beattie, Finvoy YFC and Amy Kirkpatrick, Kilraughts YFC
Second - James Robson, Holestone YFC
First - Robert Smyth, Randalstown YFC
Club secretary
Third - Hannah Kirkpatrick, Kilraughts YFC
Second - Laura Patterson, Holestone YFC and Christine Maybin, Lisnamurrican YFC
First - Jessica Reid, Glarryford YFC
Club treasurer
Third - Adam Crawford, Glarryford YFC
Second - Nicole Connor, Ahoghill YFC
First - Teresa Connon, Lisnamurrican YFC
Club PRO
Third - Kathleen Galloway, Randalstown YFC
Second - Emma Herron, Lisnamurrican YFC
First - Lauren McNeill, Kilraughts YFC
Junior member of the year
Third - Ben King, Glarryford YFC
Second - Anna Boyd, Straid YFC
First - Lois McCurdy, Moycraig YFC
Senior member of the year
Third - Robert Smyth, Randalstown YFC
Second - Hannah Kirkpatrick, Kilraughts YFC
First - Richard Beattie, Finvoy YFC
Most efficient club
Third - Lisnamurrican YFC
Second - Holestone YFC
First - Glarryford YFC
Good luck to all members placed first who will compete at NI level before the YFCU AGM on Saturday, April 13 at the City Hotel, Londonderry.
The county would also like to pass on their congratulations to the newly elected county office bearers for 2019-2020 following the AGM and express their gratitude to the outgoing committee for all their hard work this past year.
Those elected for the incoming year are:
Chairperson: Peter Alexander
Vice chairperson: Robert Smyth
Secretary: Jessica Reid
Assistant secretary: Gemma Dickey
Treasurer: Richard Beattie
Assistant treasurer: Teresa Connon
Public relations officer: Christine Maybin
With the demonstration/presentation, stock judging and one act competitions taking place over the next few months all county activities and results can be found on the county Facebook page.