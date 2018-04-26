Dairy stock judging results for Co Armagh heat

The YFCU annual dairy stock judging competition heats continued this week with the third county area heat held on Monday, April 9th at Markethill Mart, Co Armagh.

Each year the competition run in association with Ulster Bank, brings hundreds of young farmers from across Northern Ireland to compete in the regional heats.

The YFCU would like to take this opportunity to thank the judges Andy Cowan, David Sloan, Stephen Brown, William Crawford and Steven Brown for their time and expertise and thank those at Markethill Mart for hosting this event.

Thanks are also extended to the event sponsor Ulster Bank and Ulster Bank representative, James Fox for attending the competition heat.

Silage assessment heats also took place on the night and thanks are extended to Denise Rafferty from Thompsons for attending the event.

The results for the dairy stock judging heats are as follows:

12-14 age group

1st Ian Kennedy, Collone YFC

2nd Ellen McBride, Newtownhamilton YFC

3rd David Walker, Collone YFC

4th Philip Gibson, Newtownhamilton YFC

14-16 age group

1st Karen Walker, Collone YFC

2nd Amy Kinnear, Bleary YFC

3rd Emily Taylor, Mountnorris YFC

4th Jake McCartney, Collone YFC

16-18 age group

1st Lauren McRoberts, Bleary YFC

2nd Bobby Wilson, Collone YFC

3rd Courtney Halliday, Collone YFC

4th Jessica Acheson, Collone YFC

18-21 age group

1st Zoe Maguire, Bleary YFC

2nd Matthew Gibson, Newtownhamilton YFC

3rd Ryan Hamilton, Mountnorris YFC

4th Laura Halliday, Collone YFC

21-25 age group

1st Amy Knight, Newtownhamilton YFC

2nd Chris Cullen, Bleary YFC

3rd Brooks Allen, Collen YFC

4th Thomas Chambers, Collone YFC

25-30 age group

1st Joseph Black, Collone YFC

2nd Benjamin Allen, Collone YFC