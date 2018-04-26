Dairy stock judging results for Co Armagh heat

The YFCU annual dairy stock judging competition heats continued this week with the third county area heat held on Monday, April 9th at Markethill Mart, Co Armagh.
Each year the competition run in association with Ulster Bank, brings hundreds of young farmers from across Northern Ireland to compete in the regional heats.
The YFCU would like to take this opportunity to thank the judges Andy Cowan, David Sloan, Stephen Brown, William Crawford and Steven Brown for their time and expertise and thank those at Markethill Mart for hosting this event.
Thanks are also extended to the event sponsor Ulster Bank and Ulster Bank representative, James Fox for attending the competition heat.
Silage assessment heats also took place on the night and thanks are extended to Denise Rafferty from Thompsons for attending the event.
The results for the dairy stock judging heats are as follows:
12-14 age group
1st Ian Kennedy, Collone YFC
2nd Ellen McBride, Newtownhamilton YFC
3rd David Walker, Collone YFC
4th Philip Gibson, Newtownhamilton YFC
14-16 age group
1st Karen Walker, Collone YFC
2nd Amy Kinnear, Bleary YFC
3rd Emily Taylor, Mountnorris YFC
4th Jake McCartney, Collone YFC
16-18 age group
1st Lauren McRoberts, Bleary YFC
2nd Bobby Wilson, Collone YFC
3rd Courtney Halliday, Collone YFC
4th Jessica Acheson, Collone YFC
18-21 age group
1st Zoe Maguire, Bleary YFC
2nd Matthew Gibson, Newtownhamilton YFC
3rd Ryan Hamilton, Mountnorris YFC
4th Laura Halliday, Collone YFC
21-25 age group
1st Amy Knight, Newtownhamilton YFC
2nd Chris Cullen, Bleary YFC
3rd Brooks Allen, Collen YFC
4th Thomas Chambers, Collone YFC
25-30 age group
1st Joseph Black, Collone YFC
2nd Benjamin Allen, Collone YFC