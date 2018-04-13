Dairy stock judging results for Co Down competition heat

The YFCU annual dairy stock judging competition heats began this week with the first county area heat held on Wednesday 4th April at Corrie’s farm, Co Down.

Each year the competition run in association with Ulster Bank, brings hundreds of young farmers from across Northern Ireland to compete in the regional heats.

The YFCU would like to take this opportunity to thank the judges David Dodd, Rodney Arbuckle, Paul Dunn, Jonny Connolly and Nicholas McCann for their time and expertise and thank those at Corrie’s farm for hosting this event.

Thanks are also extended to the event sponsor Ulster Bank and Ulster Bank representative, Keith Thompson for attending the competition heat.

The results for the dairy stock judging heats are as follows:

Age group 12 – 14

1st place – Issac Moore, Newtownards YFC

2nd place – Lucy Rodgers, Spa YFC

3rd place – Ryan Rodgers, Annaclone and Magherally YFC

4th place – Ryan McKnight, Hillhall YFC

Age group 14 – 16

1st place – Gareth Miskimmin, Ballywalter YFC

2nd place – David Patton, Ballywalter YFC

3rd place – Robbie Cooper, Ballymiscaw YFC

4th place – Lauren Spiers, Rathfriland YFC

Age group 16 – 18

1st place – Samuel McMurray, Annaclone and Magherally YFC

2nd place – Ellen Young, Spa YFC

3rd place – Nicola Mitchell, Annaclone and Magherally YFC

4th place – Hannah Miskimmin, Ballywalter YFC

Age group 18 - 21

1st place – Bronwyn Burtney, Spa YFC

2nd place – James Ferguson, Spa YFC

3rd place – Lisa Burrows, Spa YFC

4th place – Hannah Shaw, Spa YFC

Age group 21 – 25

1st place – Phil Donaldson, Donaghadee YFC

2nd place – Robert Stewart, Newtownards YFC

3rd place – Heather Martin, Newtownards YFC

4th place – Erin Greg, Spa YFC

Age group 25 – 30

1st place – Andrew Patton, Newtownards YFC

2nd place – David Dodd, Spa YFC

3rd place – Samuel McConnell, Spa YFC

4th place – Michael Woodrow, Spa YFC