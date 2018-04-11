Danske Bank return as YFCU platinum sponsor

Danske Bank continues platinum sponsorship with Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster.

The Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster are delighted to announce that Danske Bank, long standing and dedicated sponsor of YFCU, has agreed to extend its platinum sponsorship with the association.

This will include continued sponsorship of current Danske Bank YFCU events, the European Rally, the prestigious Ulster Young Farmer competition, tag rugby, the junior weekend as well as an annual symposium which this year is the series of Land Mobility Roadshows.

James Speers, YFCU president, commented: “We are delighted to announce the continued platinum sponsorship with Danske Bank. This will include the continuance of the sponsorship of Danske’s current events within YFCU.

“These events are highly anticipated amongst our members and add so much value to the range of competitions and events YFCU provide throughout the year.”

Rodney Carson Brown, deputy head of agribusiness added: “Danske Bank is delighted to continue its close relationship with the Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster and is delighted to be returning to the table as a platinum sponsor.

“This is an important investment in the communities we serve, supporting an organisation that provides an excellent platform for young people from the industry to socialise and to develop key skills.

“We particularly value the opportunity to engage with tomorrow’s farmers and to play our part in helping them develop the skills necessary in an ever evolving industry.”