Donaghadee YFC enjoy visit to Clements Eggs, Ballywalter

On Thursday, January 18th Donaghadee Young Farmers’ Club visited Clements Eggs in Ballywalter.

Phillip Clements explained and demonstrated to members of Donaghadee Young Farmers’ Club the whole process of getting the eggs from the hens right through to ensuring the eggs are packaged properly and sent to customers.

A clear view of the machinery involved

The members were given a full tour of the factory and shown all aspects involved such as the quality control checks, the spraying unit and the box wrap station.

Members of Donaghadee Young Farmers’ Club learnt that Clements Eggs have roughly 40,000 eggs going through the factory per day.

Members thoroughly enjoyed the evening and Donaghadee Young Farmers’ Club would like to publicly thank Clements Eggs for hosting them on January 18th.