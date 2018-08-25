Donaghadee YFC tractor run

Donaghadee Young Farmers’ Club held their fourth annual tractor run on Friday, August 17th .

After a very wet and miserable day the club were delighted with a turnout of almost 60 tractors and drivers who enjoyed a drive round the back roads of Donaghadee before returning to the Rugby Club along the Millisle Road and through the town.

This year’s route provided plenty of viewing places for spectators and organisers would like to thank everyone who came along to watch.

The club have held three events over the summer months – a sponsored walk, the club’s family and friends barbecue and the tractor run – all of which have raised funds for the club’s nominated charity The Copelands Dementia Unit.

Donaghadee YFC would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who has participated in any of these events for helping the club to raise money for such a worthwhile cause.

If anyone aged between year 8 and 30 years of age is interested in joining Donaghadee YFC the club’s first meeting of the year will be held on Thursday, September 13th in Donaghadee Community Centre and this will be a pizza party and games night – keep an eye out on the club’s Facebook page for more information.