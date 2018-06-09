Dunbia host YFCU exchange factory tour

The Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster welcomed a number of short term exchangees from Wales, England, Canada and Australia.

These exchangees arrived from May 11th onwards and have spent two to four weeks moving around various parts of Northern Ireland, soaking up the local culture and learning about farming and rural life here.

YFCU members and exchangees are pictured with Dunbia representatives at the factory tour of the Dunbia Dungannon site

During their stay the exchangees participated in a factory tour hosted by Dunbia.

The tour which took place on Tuesday, May 15th at Dunbia’s Dungannon site gave both YFCU members and exchangees the opportunity to get a behind the scenes look at the meat production process.

Dunbia also provided those in attendance with an informative talk and they even had the opportunity to sample some local Dunbia produce which went down a real treat.

Emma Nelson, Dunbia, said: “It is so motivating to see such a passionate and enthusiastic group of young people coming through and looking to drive the agriculture sector forward across the globe.

“We love welcoming groups in to our factories to give a real display of the entire supply chain from the farm gate to the consumers’ plate.”

YFCU would like to take this opportunity to extend thanks to Dunbia for hosting the tour which provided an educational insight to the farm to fork meat production process.

As the exchangees move on to complete further legs of their trip we would like to thank them for their active participation in all events which took place during their stay in Northern Ireland with their host families and wish them all the best as they continue to experience farming and rural life in different parts of the UK.

A final word of thanks goes to the YFCU members who hosted the exchangees.