Dungiven YFC enjoy a busy summer of competitions

Dungiven YFC have had a busy summer with competitions starting with the Northern Ireland stock judging finals at the beginning of July.

This involved great skill in trying to pick out the best stock.

Dungiven YFC girl's football team, Alex Deans, Claire Young, Olivia Smith, Zara Fulton and Laura Fulton

The finals saw members from Dungiven YFC being placed in the dairy, beef, sheep and silage competitions.

Well done to Shannon Conn and Louise Conn who were placed in beef, Sam Patterson who was placed in sheep, Holly Miller, Claire Young and James Purcell who were all placed in dairy and Anna Connell, Lucy Carmichael, James Purcell, Matthew Gault and David Oliver who were all placed in silage assessment.

During the summer Dungiven YFC helped out with stewarding at the Co Londonderry Agricultural Show and also took part in a numbers of competitions.

The girls football team came third in the football and Dungiven YFC won the chairman’s challenge, a very difficult competition which required a lot of stamina and endurance.

Members judging the animals at the NI Finals

Well done to member Laura Fulton who won the ATV driving competition, this competition required high level driving skills to manoeuvre the ATV through the course in the fastest time.

The girls tug o’war team came second in their section while the boys teams won their sections in tug o’war.

Dungiven YFC have their first meeting of the winter programme on Wednesday, September 12th in Dungiven Guild Hall at 8.15pm.

All current members are welcome and anyone aged between 12-30 is welcome to come and join the club as a new member it will be a fun filled not to be missed.

Young farmers gives you the opportunity to meet new people and form long lasting friendships, develop new skills, develop more confidence through taking part in competitions. You don’t have to be a farmer to join young farmers. Dungiven YFC hope to see you on Wednesday, September 12th.