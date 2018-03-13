Event reminder: Land Mobility Road Show

The Young Farmers' Clubs of Ulster and Danske Bank will be holding a Land Mobility Roadshow event this Wednesday (March 14th) evening at 8pm at CAFRE’s Loughry campus with guest speaker Austin Finn, Macra na Feirme Landmobility Programme Manager.

The event will provide farmers and farming families with important information on land mobility, succession planning, taxation and farm business strategies.

Please note this event is open to everyone (not just YFCU members).

If you would like to attend please email: info@yfcu.org or phone HQ on 028 9037 0713 to reserve your place at this free event.