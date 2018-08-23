Fantastic turnout for Annaclone and Magherally YFC big breakfast

A fantastic morning was had by all on Saturday, August 11th at Annaclone and Magherally Young Farmers’ Club big breakfast and information morning.

The club was extremely well supported by the farming community which resulted in a great mornings’ fun.

Maggie Lewis, Alexander Martin, Carys Martin and Jane Lewis

Annaclone and Magherally YFC had James Speers, the president of the YFCU in attendance, and even some politicians.

Thank you to everyone who came along and of course to club members who made the morning run so smoothly.

Upcoming club events include the new members night on Wednesday, August 22nd and the club’s tractor and truck run on Friday, August 31st August.

The club hopes to see you there.

James Speers (president of YFCU) at the big breakfast

Enjoying the big breakfast

Scott, Octavia and Ross at the big breakfast

Noel Savage and John Porter

Ladies brunching