Fatstock show, sale and charity auction help to raise £22,372.54

Following a successful fatstock show, sale and charity auction in November, Gleno Valley Young Farmers’ Club members alongside Ballymena Livestock Market staff were delighted to present £22,372.54 to Friends of the Cancer Centre.

This substantial amount of money will help to fund life-saving and life-changing projects that make a real and lasting difference to the lives of thousands of local people affected by cancer in Northern Ireland.

Many thanks to judge Sam Carlisle, Border Meats, Lockerbie along with all of the sponsors who once again were more than generous.

These sponsors included Newport Collection, Clare Vet Group, Fane Valley, Norbrook Laboratories, Danske Bank, NI Limousin Club, Moore Concrete, Ballinaskeagh Grains, D J McKee and Sons, and Jacksons Butchers.

Butchers best champion was sponsored by Clare Vet Group awarded to M and B Johnston, Toomebridge with a Limousin heifer sold for £2,600.

Supreme champion awarded to the JCB Commercials, Newtownards with a Limousin heifer, selling for £2,700 to Sam Carmichael for McKees Butchers, Maghera.

Reserve champion sponsored by Newport Collection went to I Wilson, Islandmagee with a Limousin bullock sold for £1,580 again to Sam Carmichael for McKee’s Butchers, Maghera.

Congratulations to R Miller, Moneymore, for top sale price of the evening of a Limousin heifer which sold for £3,103 to Kelly O’Kane.

Breed Champion Awards and Sponsors

Charolais – Fane Valley

P Woodside, Carrickfergus

Reserve

L Ervine, Newtownabbey

Limousin – NI Limousin Club

JCB Commercials, Newtownards (Supreme Champion)

Reserve

W and S Keenan, Crossgar

British Blue- Moore Concretes

E Loughran, Cookstown

Reserve

R Miller, Moneymore

British Blonde – Ballinaskeagh Grains

W and S Keenan, Crossgar

Reserve

I Wilson, Islandmagee

Native Breed – D J McKee and Son

R McKeown, Templepatrick (Shorthorn)

Reserve

W J Ervine, Newtownabbey

YFC class – Danske Bank I Wilson, Islandmagee

Reserve

I Wilson, Islandmagee

The event could not have been such a success without all the generous donations and support before and during the event.

Gleno Valley YFC would once again like to extend a massive thank you to the Ballymena Market staff, show and sale sponsors and all those who donated auction/raffle prizes or gave generous donations, along with everyone who came to support the event on the night.