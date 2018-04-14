Fencing competition winners enjoy visit to Betafence factory

The winners of the 2017 advanced YFC fencing competition, Andrew Garrett, Christopher Hamilton and Callum Nelson recently visited the Betafence factory based in Sheffield.

Betafence has a vast 130 years’ experience in providing fencing solutions which meet the needs of all farmers, landowners and land managers.

Part of the knowledge of how to deliver suitable products was shared with YFCU members who completed a tour of the factory site.

The tour took members along the production line, giving an overview of the step by step process of how barbed wire and sheep wire is produced.

Members also witnessed the production of other fencing products including, fencing for schools, sports grounds and products for the ministry of defence.

The trip was highly educational and a special thanks goes to Peter Hanson and Helen Beard of Betafence for their hospitality and gifts presented to members.

Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster would also like to take this opportunity to extend its thanks to Ward and Boyd, NI representatives for Betafence, for their continued sponsorship of the YFCU fencing competition.

Over the years YFCU have enjoyed working closely with Paul Bennington of Ward and Boyd.

Paul’s help has been greatly appreciated over the years.

As he leaves his role in the coming months, YFCU would like to take this opportunity to wish him a long and happy retirement.