Fermanagh and Tyrone YFCU dairy stock judging and silage assessment results

The Fermanagh and Tyrone YFCU dairy stock judging and silage assessment heats took place at McKelvey’s farm, just outside Newtownstewart, on Monday March 25.

The event was very well attended by members from throughout Tyrone and Fermanagh.

A huge congratulations to those who placed in the dairy stock judging:

Age 12 - 14

1st - Christine Clements, Derg Valley YFC - 166

2nd - Philip Crawford, Seskinore YFC – 164

3rd - Josh Hamilton, Derg Valley YFC - 161.5, error 9

4th - Ben Robson, Seskinore YFC 161.5, error 18

Age 14 – 16

1st - Piarias McCarron, Trillick and District YFC, 163

2nd - Joshua Keys, Seskinore YFC, 161

3rd - Abigail Forbes, Cappagh YFC, 151

4th - David Vance, Trillick and District YFC, 150

Age 16 - 18

1st - Jake Robson, Seskinore YFC, 192

2nd - Thomas McConnell, Newtownstewart YFC, 171

3rd - Adam Hawkes, Seskinore YFC, 162.5

4th - Jemma Lynn, Cappagh, 156.5

Age 18 - 21

1st - Nicola Phair, Seskinore YFC, 153

2nd - Amy Semple, Clanabogan YFC, 125, error 9

3rd - Jack Clarke, Seskinore YFC, 125, error 18

4th - Natalie Burrows, Cappagh YFC, 118

Age 21 - 25

1st - Trent Brown, Seskinore YFC, 158

2nd - Lyndsay Hawkes, Seskinore YFC, 153

3rd - Jessica Pollock, Derg Valley YFC, 136

4th - Louise Wyllee Davies, Cookstown YFC, 126

Age 25 - 30

1st - John Edgar, Trillick and District YFC, 94

2nd - Judith McKinley, Trillick and District YFC, 86