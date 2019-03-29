Fermanagh and Tyrone YFCU dairy stock judging and silage assessment results

The Fermanagh and Tyrone YFCU dairy stock judging and silage assessment heats took place at McKelvey’s farm, just outside Newtownstewart, on Monday March 25.
The event was very well attended by members from throughout Tyrone and Fermanagh.
A huge congratulations to those who placed in the dairy stock judging:
Age 12 - 14
1st - Christine Clements, Derg Valley YFC - 166
2nd - Philip Crawford, Seskinore YFC – 164
3rd - Josh Hamilton, Derg Valley YFC - 161.5, error 9
4th - Ben Robson, Seskinore YFC 161.5, error 18
Age 14 – 16
1st - Piarias McCarron, Trillick and District YFC, 163
2nd - Joshua Keys, Seskinore YFC, 161
3rd - Abigail Forbes, Cappagh YFC, 151
4th - David Vance, Trillick and District YFC, 150
Age 16 - 18
1st - Jake Robson, Seskinore YFC, 192
2nd - Thomas McConnell, Newtownstewart YFC, 171
3rd - Adam Hawkes, Seskinore YFC, 162.5
4th - Jemma Lynn, Cappagh, 156.5
Age 18 - 21
1st - Nicola Phair, Seskinore YFC, 153
2nd - Amy Semple, Clanabogan YFC, 125, error 9
3rd - Jack Clarke, Seskinore YFC, 125, error 18
4th - Natalie Burrows, Cappagh YFC, 118
Age 21 - 25
1st - Trent Brown, Seskinore YFC, 158
2nd - Lyndsay Hawkes, Seskinore YFC, 153
3rd - Jessica Pollock, Derg Valley YFC, 136
4th - Louise Wyllee Davies, Cookstown YFC, 126
Age 25 - 30
1st - John Edgar, Trillick and District YFC, 94
2nd - Judith McKinley, Trillick and District YFC, 86