Finvoy YFC enjoy an active winter

Finvoy YFC has been very active over the winter months between club meetings and preparing for this year’s arts festival performance.

The winter period began with over 30 members travelling to Dale Farm Pennybridge, Ballymena where members got given an insight into the milk processing industry.

Roadhead Farm Feeds dairy unit

Many thanks must go to Dale Farm for this very informative trip.

Next on the club’s calendar was the annual County Antrim Big Night.

Members of the club travelled to the Tullyglass House Hotel in Ballymena to compete in a number of events including press ups, cracker eating competitions and much more.

Five members of the club took part in the highly competitive competition. Luckily Finvoy YFC played to their strengths and were crowned champions on the night. Well done to all members who took part.

Finvoy YFC members pictured at Dale Farm, Pennybridge

The club’s annual exchange to Scotland was next on the agenda with the club travelling to Carluke Young Farmers in Lanarkshire.

Members had an action packed weekend ahead of them with the club attending Biggar Young Farmers 75th anniversary concert.

The following day members travelled to Roadhead Farm Feeds. Many thanks to Geoff Hewitt for giving them a tour of his impressive feed business and 900 cow dairy unit.

A great weekend was had by all members.

Finvoy YFC's arts festival performance (left to right) Timmy McAuley, Samuel Belingham, Ryan Gamble and David Dunlop

Finvoy YFC members all set for the arts festival performance