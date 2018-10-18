First aid training opportunities through YFCU and CAFRE

As many as 100 accidents per month happen on Northern Ireland farms which require some form of medical attention.

Having First Aid training can provide the key skills that have the potential to save a life and reduce the impact of a serious farm accident.

Farm safety is critical, and all farm family members have a role to play to ensure any emergency situation on farm is dealt with confidently, promptly and safely.

Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster (YFCU), in partnership with the College of Agriculture Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE), is offering First Aid training opportunities throughout Northern Ireland for all members of the farm family.

Option 1: YFCU fully accredited Emergency First Aid at Work Qualification - £15 per student.

This is a full-day course covering all the areas of emergency first aid.

Skills learned apply to all workplaces and the home.

Fully accredited qualification recognised throughout the UK.

Valid for three years.

Available only to YFCU members.

For further information contact: Kevin Harper, telephone: 075 1799 9943 or email kevin.harper@yfcu.org.

Option 2: CAFRE Farm Family Key Skills First Aid Awareness Training - No cost

Three-hour course covering:

Dealing with a medical emergency on a farm.

Basic first aid procedure for common farm-based injuries.

How to use the contents of a first aid kit.

Technologies to aid lone farm workers in an emergency.

Available to multiple farm families aged 16 and over and farm employees.

Each trainee will receive a CPR certificate, farm family first aid box and book.

This training is provided as part of the Farm Family Key Skills [FFKS] scheme under the Farm Business Improvement Scheme (FBIS), part of the Rural Development Programme 2014-2020 which receives co-financing from the European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development (EAFRD).

For further information contact: Telephone: 028 8225 6772 or email info@ghskills.com.

Both options provide Northern Ireland Farm Families with a unique opportunity to access first aid training specifically linked to farm safety.

This partnership aims to train thousands of farm family members over the next 12 months to help reduce the impact farm accidents have on rural families.