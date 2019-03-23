Fun and games for Cappagh YFC

A brilliant night was had on the first night back with many old faces and new ones making an appearance.

The night consisted of ice breakers, fantastic games and many laughs.

September also saw Cappagh YFC hold a ‘through the drills’ night which educated members about army lifestyle,

The club also wished members Craig Burrows and Nathan Moore all the best on their travels in New Zealand over the coming months.

In October a large group of members made their way to We Are Vertigo and members enjoyed a night of bouncing, tricks and jumps.

Public speaking was next on the list, five members made their to Fivemiletown College to participate in the prepared and impromptu sections. The club were delighted at how well members did.

The big moment of 2018 was Cappagh YFC being crowned Superclub for 2018 at the county dinner with members picking up awards in many other sections.

Floral art heats were a great success with brilliant displays being made by all the members who participated with a few getting placed.

At the end of October, Cappagh YFC held their spectacular fright night and were also joined by Castlecaufield YFC.

At the start of November, club Leader Kerry Rea and Derg Valley YFC’s James Smith tied the knot.

Next in November, members travelled to Magheraghfelt High School for the public speaking finals.

Cappagh YFC held their ‘Variety of life’ night with Demi Darragh coming along to put us through members through their paces.

On November 25 Cappagh YFC held their launch night for the tops and a fantastic night was had with great people and great food.

The end of November saw 15 club members travel to Belfast for a night at the “Escape rooms”.

Three teams went up against each other with an hour to solve the puzzles, padlocks, problems and more.

Cappagh YFC also participated in Newtownstewart YFC’s annual table quiz and came second.

The final meeting for Cappagh was the a la carte night in mid-December which was thoroughly enjoyed.

January started off well with the AGM being held with members Jeannie, Natalie, Jack and Hollie being voted in as well as this the ‘Brain of Cappagh’ was held on the same night with club member Jim coming out on top.

The bowling competition was attended by club members Richard, Alex, Hollie, Neil and Adam 10 days later with a good performance being put in by all members despite one member bowling with a broken arm.

February started off the best way it could with Cappagh YFC members participating in the county quiz.

A big congratulations had to go to the winning junior team of Jack, Kirsty, Abigail and Ellie, as well as this Cappagh YFC’s other two teams who were placed second in the senior and junior section.

On Wednesday, February 13 Cappagh YFC’s Challenges Night was held.

It was a night of team competitions hosted by Kerry Rea.

February finished off on Wednesday, February 27 with Cappagh YFC’s butchery night.

A big thank you had to go to William Wilson for holding the night and educating the club on how he got into the trade, what the job includes, all the tools involved, the accidents that can occur, plus lots more.

On Saturday, March 2 Cappagh YFC members attended the efficiency awards in Cookstown at the Royal Hotel.

Big congratulations must go to Cappagh YFC’s prize winners, Kerry who received top club leader in Tyrone YFC, Jack was awarded Tyrone YFC’s junior member of the year, Hollie picked up third place in the PRO category and the club was placed third out of the clubs in Co Tyrone.

The next club meeting is the parents’ and supporters’ night which is being held on Wednesday, March 27 at 7.45pm. Everyone is welcome so come along.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, March 30 don’t forget to come join Cappagh YFC, family and friends at Fintona Golf Club for Cappagh YFC’s ‘[Night at the Races with a Twist’.