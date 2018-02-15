Garvagh Young Farmers’ Club to celebrate 80th anniversary

2018 marks the 80th anniversary of Garvagh Young Farmers’ Club.

The club has had many calls for celebrations, since it was founded in 1938.

Co Londonderry dinner dance

The club will kick off the celebrations with a 80th anniversary dinner dance, with many other events planned for the next 12 months.

The dinner will be held at Roe Park Resort, Limavady, on February 24th, 2018.

It will kick off at 7pm with a drinks reception kindly sponsored by Northern Counties Cooperative.

Guest speaker will be, the well know chef Paula McIntyre and the entertainment for the night will be by Hudson Blue.

Tickets will be priced at £30 for an adult (16 plus) and £15 for children.

A charity raffle for Air Ambulance NI will also take place, with a super range of very generous gifts donated to this.

This is set to be a fantastic evening , celebrating and reminiscing on the club’s longevity and all their achievements along the way.

If you would like to attend, please contact club treasurer Michael Torrens on 07885405945 to reserve your tickets for what will be a super evening.