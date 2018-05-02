Georgia Nicholl celebrates YFCU junior member of the year competition

Georgia Nicholl from Randalstown YFC was named the Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster junior member of the year at the association’s annual general meeting and conference which took place at Armagh City Hotel.

Georgia is an outgoing, dedicated member of Randalstown YFC, she has taken part in many club activities including: choir, club meetings, table quizzes and fundraisers throughout the years of her membership.

She also takes part in many YFCU competitions and events.

Earlier this year Georgia was awarded first place in the photography competition and was also given the opportunity to go on the junior weekend.

These are two substantial achievements for Georgia.

In general Georgia is very determined, outgoing and eager to get involved in YFCU activities. She is always on hand to help committee members at club events and meetings.

In the future Georgia would make an excellent club official and it is hoped that she will continue to actively contribute to YFCU life at Randalstown YFC.

Sponsored by United Feeds, Georgia was one of six finalists for the award. The county winners were: Co Armagh, Abby Morton (Bleary YFC); County Down, Victoria Moore (Newtownards YFC), Co Tyrone, Andrew Service (Cookstown YFC), Co Londonderry, Joanna Mullan (Dungiven YFC), Co Fermanagh, Andrew Elliott (Lisbellaw YFC) and Co Antrim, Georgia Nicholl (Randalstown YFC). Georgia received the William Wilson Cup and £100 worth of vouchers courtesy of United Feeds, for a shop of her choice.