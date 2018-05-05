Glarryford YFC crowned YFCU Club of the Year

Hundreds of young farmers from clubs throughout Northern Ireland came together for the annual YFCU AGM and conference held at the Armagh City Hotel recently.

The event was sponsored by Massey Ferguson, one of the world’s leading tractor brands.

Glarryford YFC were awarded best presentation for the Club of the Year competition. Pictured presenting the prize to Glarryford YFCU member Jessica Reid is Amy Bennington, Power NI (left) and YFCU president, James Speers (right)

YFCU welcomed members from sister organisations the National Federation of Young Farmers and Welsh Young Farmers to the AGM and conference.

An informative morning programme was arranged for members and delegates from sister organisations.

This gave members the opportunity to take part in workshops. The first workshop of the day was provided by Nexus and covered online dating.

The second workshop was delivered by William Beattie, YFCU Vice President and Christina McCollum who provided a lively jiving lesson for members.

The association’s most eagerly awaited competition also took place just prior to the AGM.

Five clubs had made it through to the final of the Club of the Year competition sponsored by Power NI.

Dungiven YFC, Collone YFC, Randalstown YFC, Glarryford YFC and Kilraughts YFC each delivered a presentation to a panel of judges.

After a nervous wait, Glarryford YFC were announced as winners and received the Club of the Year trophy.

This prestigious competition was established in 2012 in memory of former YFCU general secretary, Arthur McAllister.

Additional awards were also presented: Glarryford YFC were announced as winners of the best presentation as part of the club of the year competition.

Newtownhamilton YFC also picked up a prize for the best video at stage six of the competition.