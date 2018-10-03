Glarryford Young Farmers to celebrate club’s anniversary

Glarryford YFC was established during the Second World War. Out of destruction grows formation.

The war years meant destruction – but they also meant formation. What better example of this is there than Glarryford Young Farmers’ Club?

Those who never had to endure the hardships and desperation that a war can bring, can never begin to understand what the formation of a Young Farmers’ Club meant to those in the local community.

All of those who have been members of the club down the years owe a tremendous amount to those who had the courage, foresight and vision to establish a club in Glarryford.

A spokesperson for the club said: “We thank them thoroughly for the friendships, memories, learning and understanding they have bestowed on us.

“Glarryford YFC has always been a successful Club and still runs to very high standards today.

“Although time passes and many past members are no longer active in the club we would really appreciate you coming along to celebrate the club reaching this marvellous milestone at our special 75th anniversary club dinner on Saturday, November 3rd 2018 in the Great Hall, Galgorm Manor at 7pm. Music by Big Al and tickets are £30 each and can be purchased by contacting Catti on 07845654768 or Jessica on 07525910829.”