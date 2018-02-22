Gleno Valley YFC club dinner

Gleno Valley YFC held their annual club dinner and prize giving on Saturday 3rd February in Larne Rugby Club.
The evening kicked off with a meal provided by McMasters Butchers, followed by the prize giving presented by Heather Buchanan.
Congratulations to all those who received a prize on the night.
Gleno Valley YFC would like to thank Larne Rugby Club for the use of their venue and McMasters Butchers for the excellent meal provided.
Thank you to DJ RJ who provided the entertainment, it was a great night had by all.
Stockjudging awards
Robert McDowell Cup for highest aggregate marks (12 – 16)– Erin Millar
W R Hamilton for highest aggregate marks (16 – 21) – Stephanie McIlroy
T Gregg Cup for highest aggregate marks (21 – 30) – Stephen Rainey
Show Committee Cup – Abigail Park
Major Robinson Rose Bowl for highest marks in confined stockjudging – Stephen Rainey
James Dunlop Shield for highest marks in practices (under 21)– Stephanie McIlroy
James Dunlop Shield for highest marks in practices (over 21)– Stephen Crawford
Other awards
Richard Minnis Cup public speaking – Ashleigh McIlroy
Best office bearer – Emily Lyle
Best non-office bearer – Tom Lyle
Gleno Dairy Cup for baking competition – Sarah Lyle
The Robert Houston Cup for best entry in open section – Alison Weatherup