Gleno Valley YFC held their annual club dinner and prize giving on Saturday 3rd February in Larne Rugby Club.

The evening kicked off with a meal provided by McMasters Butchers, followed by the prize giving presented by Heather Buchanan.

Scott Haggan and Robert McIlroy pictured at Gleno Valley YFC club dinner

Congratulations to all those who received a prize on the night.

Gleno Valley YFC would like to thank Larne Rugby Club for the use of their venue and McMasters Butchers for the excellent meal provided.

Thank you to DJ RJ who provided the entertainment, it was a great night had by all.

Stockjudging awards

Drew Mills, Rachel Mills and Stephen Crawford pictured at the club dinner

Robert McDowell Cup for highest aggregate marks (12 – 16)– Erin Millar

W R Hamilton for highest aggregate marks (16 – 21) – Stephanie McIlroy

T Gregg Cup for highest aggregate marks (21 – 30) – Stephen Rainey

Show Committee Cup – Abigail Park

Emily Booth, Zoe Buchanan and Sarah Booth

Major Robinson Rose Bowl for highest marks in confined stockjudging – Stephen Rainey

James Dunlop Shield for highest marks in practices (under 21)– Stephanie McIlroy

James Dunlop Shield for highest marks in practices (over 21)– Stephen Crawford

Other awards

Scott McCrory, T J Hill and Andrew Paisley at Gleno Valley Ccub dinner

Richard Minnis Cup public speaking – Ashleigh McIlroy

Best office bearer – Emily Lyle

Best non-office bearer – Tom Lyle

Gleno Dairy Cup for baking competition – Sarah Lyle

The Robert Houston Cup for best entry in open section – Alison Weatherup

Iain Wilson, Stephen Crawford and Philip Buchanan at Gleno Valley YFC club dinner

Harry Gordon, Euan Woodside and Ian Woodside at Gleno Vallley YFC club dInner

Catherine Gaston and James Buchanan