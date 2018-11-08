Gleno Valley YFC get ready for annual charity show and sale

Gleno Valley YFC are again teaming up with Ballymena Livestock Market for their Annual Fatstock Show, Sale and Charity Auction.

This year proceeds will be donated to Friends of the Cancer Centre charity.

This event will take place on Thursday 29th November with judging commencing at 1.30pm followed by Supreme and Reserve Champion judged at 6pm in the main sale ring.

Sam Carlisle, of Border Meats, Lockerbie, Scotland, will be judging the beef cattle.

The sale will commence after the final judging followed by the charity auction.

Classes are as follows: Butcher best (up to 560kg),Charolais, British Blue, Limousin, Blonde d’aquitaine, Native Breed, Any Other Breed and YFC (proof of membership must be provided). All animals in breed classes can be of any weight.

Entry forms can be collected from Ballymena Market Office or posted out by contacting Stephanie, Gleno Valley YFC Secretary on 07581288645. Entries close Friday, November 16.