Gleno Valley YFC hold their Christmas fatstock show, sale and charity auction

Gleno Valley YFC held their annual Christmas beef show and sale on Thursday, November 29th at Ballymena Livestock Market.

With an impressive entry of over 30 outstanding show cattle, the event was a huge success.

Supreme champion pictured with owner JCB Commercials, Gleno Valley YFC members, judge Sam Carlisle and NI Limousin Club representative

Many thanks to the judge Sam Carlisle, Lockerbie Meats along with all of the sponsors who once again were more than generous.

These sponsors included Newport Collection, Clare Vet Group, Fane Valley, Norbrook Laboratories, Danske Bank, NI Limousin Club, Moore Concrete, Ballinaskeagh Grains, D J McKee and Sons and Jacksons Butchers.

Judging kicked off at 1.30pm with the Butchers Best champion sponsored by Clare Vet Group.

Judge Sam Carlisle awarded champion to M and B Johnston, Toomebridge with a Limousin heifer, later sold for £2,600.

Sale ring during the event

Supreme champion sponsored by Newport Collection was again judged by Sam Carlisle.

The shortlisted cattle consisting of breed champions were judged in front of a full house in the main sale ring.

Champion was awarded to the JCB Commercials, Newtownards with a Limousin heifer, selling for £2,700 to Sam Carmichael for McKees Butchers, Maghera.

Reserve champion sponsored by Newport Collection went to I Wilson, Islandmagee with a Limousin Bullock later sold for £1,580 again to Sam Carmichael for McKees Butchers, Maghera.

Reserve Supreme Champion and YFC Champion with owner I Wilson, Gleno Valley YFC members,judge Sam Carlisle and Danske Bank representative

Breed champion awards and sponsors

Charolais – Fane Valley P Woodside, Carrickfergus

Reserve

L Ervine, Newtownabbey

Native Breed champion with owner R. McKeown pictured with Gleno Valley YFC members, judge Sam Carlisle and D J McKee and sons sponsor

Limousin NI Limousin Club

JCB Commercials, Newtownards (Supreme Champion)

Reserve

W and S Keenan, Crossgar

British Blue

Moore Concretes

Charolais champion with owner P Woodside, Gleno Valley YFC members, judge Sam Carlisle and Fane Valley representative

E Loughran, Cookstown

Reserve

R Miller, Moneymore

British Blonde – Ballinaskeagh Grains

W and S Keenan, Crossgar

Reserve

I Wilson, Islandmagee

Native breed –DJ McKee and Sons

R McKeown, Templepatrick (Shorthorn)

Reserve

W J Ervine, Newtownabbey

YFC class – Danske Bank

I Wilson, Islandmagee

Reserve

I Wilson, Islandmagee

After the cattle judging was completed, Sam Carlisle took centre stage to judge the Young Handler’s competition.

A great turnout of 12 years and younger led the way showing considerable expertise for their tender years with Kile Diamond winning first in the junior class followed by Aaron Woodside.

This was followed by the 13/16 year old class with first place awarded to Amy Woodside closely followed by Ryan Erskine, a member of Gleno Valley Young Farmers’ Club.

The overall champion young handler went to junior handler, Kile Diamond.

The excitement of the cattle sale set the scene for the upcoming charity auction with Mr Paul Woodside kindly donating half his heifer price to the Friends of the Cancer Centre charity.

Following this sale, the charity auction really kicked off with the sale of a heifer donated by Waste Collection Services and Wilson family selling for an impressive £1,750 to John Jackson, Jacksons Butchers.

The sale ring was packed with over 75 auction lots ranging from hotel vouchers to a homemade Christmas cake.

The total money raised from sale entry fees, staff wages, donations, raffle and charity auction was an astounding £20,000 and counting.

This amazing sum of money will be donated to Friends of the Cancer Centre, a charity at Belfast City Hospital which funds a range of lifesaving and life-changing projects, making a real and lasting difference to the lives of thousands affected by cancer.

The event could not have been such a success without all the generous donations and support before and during the event.

Gleno Valley YFC would like to extend a massive thank you to the Ballymena Market staff, show and sale sponsors and all those who donated auction/raffle prizes or gave generous donations, along with everyone who came to support the event on the night.

Charolais champion with owner P Woodside, buyers Jackson family, Gleno Valley YFC members and Friends of the Cancer Centre - �800 of this heifer will be kindly donated to the charity

British Blue Champion with owner E Loughran, Gleno Valley YFC members and Moore Concrete sponsor

British Blue champion bullock with owner E Loughran pictured with Gleno Valley YFC members and a Moore Concrete representative