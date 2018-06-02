Great turnout for annual Seskinore YFC tractor run

Seskinore YFC’s sixth annual charity tractor run took place on Sunday, May 6th.

There was a fantastic turnout with over 110 tractors participating to raise money for Marie Curie and Friends.

Members of Seskinore YFC

The tractors left Omagh Showgrounds at 2pm and travelled to Beragh, Sixmilecross, Seskinore, Fintona and then returned to Omagh for a barbecue.

It was a bright sunny day so many people came to watch the tractors along the way and donate money to Marie Curie and Friends.

The event finished with some awards for various tractor categories, along with a raffle.

Best presented tractor was won by Arnie Clements.

Jemma Lynn and Zara Preston

Best working tractor was won by Daniel Neilly.

Best fleet was won by Cappagh YFC and best vintage tractor was won by Jason Rae

The event was very well supported and Seskinore Young Farmers’ Club would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who participated in the tractor run, all the business/people who donated wonderful raffle prizes.

The club would also like to thank the Tyrone Farming Society Committee, Hawkes Transport, James Anderson from Marie Curie who came to cook the burgers and of course the PSNI who made sure the event ran smoothly.

Darragh McCanny, Shannon McErlean, Kerry Devine, Danny Ewing and Dylan McCarro

r Click on www.farminglife.com for more photographs from the tractor run.

Matthew Kerr, Allister Crawford, William Cochrane and James Hawkes

Niall Alexander and Lewis Bratton enjoying the tractor run

Gavin Short pictured with his tractor

Lynsay Hawkes pictured with Henry Giles, club leader

Pictured at the Seskinore YFC tractor run