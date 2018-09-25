Holestone YFC bike ride to mark 75 years

Holestone YFC will be holding a nine seated bike ride (eight pedallers and one driver) starting from Parkgate on Saturday, September 29th 2018 at 8am to mark the club’s 75th anniversary.

Holestone YFC has a route planned for the 75k to be completed on the bike.

All help from members, past members and parents are welcome to cycle, marshal or just come for support on the day.

If you would like to help out give Holestone YFC on the following numbers James Robson, club leader, on 07518927240 or Laura Patterson, club secretary, on 07590227380.

The club’s chosen charity for the club’s 75th year is Air Ambulance NI which all donations will go to on the day.