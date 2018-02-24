It’s almost time for lights, camera, action

After a six year break, Rathfriland YFC are well in the throws of preparation for their 3 act play – Widows’ Paradise which will take place in the Club Hall, Downpatrick Street, Rathfriland from 28th February to 3rd March 2018 inclusive.

The action takes place in a caravan somewhere in Cranfield with the farce seeing five women travel to stay in the caravan, some trying to get away from their male partners and others hoping to find some.

Members of Rathfriland YFC who will perform Widows' Paradise

It promises to be four nights of superb entertainment and a show not to be missed.

Tickets are already selling like hot cakes and can be purchased from any Committee or cast member or by telephoning 07871 039833 or 07938877089.