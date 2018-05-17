Johnston Gilpin and Co continue support of YFCU machinery handling competition

The Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster has announced that Johnston Gilpin and Co will return as sponsors of the association’s machinery handling competition final.

Working closely with the Health and Safety Executive Northern Ireland (HSENI), Johnston Gilpin and Co assist with the planning of the designated course to test the competitors’ tractor skills and safety knowledge.

Johnston Gilpin and Co have supported the YFCU machinery handling competition for many years and provide the machinery for the young farmers to use during the event.

The final will comprise of two members from each of the six counties.

These finalists have been selected following the county heats.

At Balmoral Show three heats will be held to determine which two teams will go head to head to compete for the 2018 title.

The final will take place at Balmoral Show on Thursday, May 17th at 2pm at the cattle rings.

The 2018 finalists are:

Co Armagh

Joe Black, Collone YFC

Thomas Chambers, Collone YFC

Co Antrim

David Thompson, Randalstown YFC

Alan Adams, Lisnamurrican YFC

Co Down

Sam Graham, Killinchy YFC

Jonathan Hayes, Killinchy YFC

Co Fermanagh

Jason Johnston, Kesh YFC

George Irvine, Kesh YFC

Co Londonderry

James Purcell, Dungiven YFC

Geoff McNeill, Garvagh YFC

Co Tyrone

Adam Wilson, Cappagh YFC

Henry Giles, Seskinore YFC

YFCU would like to thank Johnston Gilpin and Co for their continued support of this event.

The association also extend their gratitude to HSENI.