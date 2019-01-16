Kells and Connor YFC end the year in style

Kells and Connor Young Farmers’ Club have enjoyed an action packed first half of their program with meetings including a trip to Ulster Wool with over 40 members finding out what happens to the wool once it leaves the farm. Everyone found it a really interesting evening.

A visit to Country Cake Designs proved popular with the members, as they got the chance to do some cake tasting.

Andrew White at the floral art competition

Another popular meeting was a trip to Lost City Golf where members showed off their crazy golf skills. A good night was had by all.

The club have taken part in plenty of competitions, starting with the floral art competition. Sophie McAllister “captured the autumn feeling” and was placed third in her age group.

Members rose to the challenge of the Home management competition, which included making posters, making a money box and setting a table. The judges were pleased to see some colourful creations. The Ulster Young Farmer quiz was well attended by members who put on their thinking caps to answer some challenging farming questions.

The club put on their glad rags to celebrate the end of the year at their Christmas dinner.

Rebecca Bonnar with her floral arrangement

They enjoyed some good food at the Rosspark Hotel and everyone had a good evening with plenty of chatting and some quality dancing. The club is now looking forward to future meetings and taking part in competitions in the new year.

Rachel Barr with her floral art

Houston Bonnar and Shannon Morton

Georgia Swann and Ellie Service at the Christmas dinner

Alex Millar, Adam Lyttle and Andrew Millar