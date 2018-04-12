Kilraughts YFC 75th anniversary dinner

Kilraughts YFC warmly invite all past and present club members, family and friends to their 75th anniversary dinner.

The evening will comprise of a four course meal and speeches.

Enjoy a look back into the club’s history throughout the past seven decades and all the laughs enjoyed along the way.

Kilraughts YFC has always been a very strong and competitive club.

Kilraughts YFC has continued to grow from strength to strength throughout the years and is now competing at a very high level in all activities and competitions.

This however would not be possible without the help of all the dedicated, passionate and committed members helping to excel the club in all areas.

However, Kilraughts YFC wouldn’t be nearly as successful without the support of their parents and friends.

So the members hope they can rely on your support.

The dinner will be held on April 28th, in the Marine Hotel Ballycastle.

The dress code is “dress to impress” and tickets can be purchased for £25.

James Speers, the current YFCU president, will be the guest speaker and there will be a live band afterwards.

To order tickets or for further information please contact Hannah 07762786500 or message the club’s Facebook page.