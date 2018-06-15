Kilraughts YFC kick off new term

Kilraughts YFC’s anniversary dinner was held on the 28th April, in the Marine Hotel, Ballycastle with the dress code ‘dress to impress’.

James Speers, the current YFCU president, was the guest speaker for the evening and there was a live band afterwards for everyone of all ages to get up and enjoy a dance.

Erinn Ramsey and Rachel Smith

All the professional photographs were taken by Vikki Wilson of Vikki’s photos, who did a wonderful job. You can see all the photos from the evening on her Facebook page.

Lauren McNeill of Kilraughts YFC said: “On behalf of Kilraughts YFC I would like to thank everyone that attended the dinner - your support is very much appreciated.

“Kilraughts YFC has always been a very strong and competitive club.

“We still continue to grow from strength to strength throughout the years and are now competing at a very high level in all activities and competitions.

Members at Ballymoney show competing in the football competition

“This however would not be possible without the help of all our dedicated, passionate and committed members helping to excel the club in all areas.

“However, we wouldn’t be nearly as successful without the support of our parents and friends so thank you.”

The past couple of months Kilraughts YFC have been very busy with various competitions such as the art festival where the club gained recognition for best choral piece.

As well as that Kilraughts YFC have been busy with their parents’ night and sports night.

Claire Ramsey and Lauren McNeill '

The club have been recently hosting exchangees along with different Young Farmers’ Clubs.

The club most recently have been very busy setting up and helping to steward at Ballymoney Show.

Some members competed in the football competition on the Friday night too.

Kilraughts YFC are looking forward to the summer months ahead with more sports nights and the club’s own barbecue and sports night which will be held on July 27th and 28th.

The Kirkpatrick family

Kilraughts YFC parents night pictured with Zita Blair

Quick picture with the Kilraughts YFC photo frame

Now that's a photo! Girls having fun.

Some committee members smiling for the camera