Kilrea Young Farmers' Club parents and friends night

Kilrea YFC held their annual parents and friends night in 1st Kilrea Church Hall on Saurday 31st March.

Members put on some of their many performances such as their arts festival performance ‘Under the Weather’.

Members put on some of their many performances such as their arts festival performance ‘Under the Weather’.

Members also showcased their singing ability through our choir who took first place at the YFC choir competiton at Loughry this year.

And different sketches and poems were also used as entertainment for the audience.

A big thank you goes to the clubs guest speaker YFCU president Mr James Speers who presented members with their certificated and prizes, well done everyone.

Prizes were taken home by the following members:

Best new junior member - Jack Murdock

Best new senior member - Gemma Kirkpatrick

Home management - Melissa Millar

Ulster Young Farmer - Robyn McCaughan

Public speaking - Charlotte Linton

Floral art - Melissa Millar

Most promising actor/actress - Steven Arthur

Endeavour - Shannon Kirkpatrick

Uncer 18 dairy stock judging - Dione Stewart

Over 18 dairy stock judging - Robert Sloan and Melissa Millar

Sheep judging - Judith Laughlin

Beef stock judging - Robert Sloan and Melissa Millar

Overall stock judging - Robert Sloan

Best overall member - Robert Sloan

Silage assessment - Matthew Gordon