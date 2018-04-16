Kilrea Young Farmers' Club parents and friends night

Kilrea YFC held their annual parents and friends night in 1st Kilrea Church Hall on Saurday 31st March.
Members put on some of their many performances such as their arts festival performance ‘Under the Weather’.
Members also showcased their singing ability through our choir who took first place at the YFC choir competiton at Loughry this year.
And different sketches and poems were also used as entertainment for the audience.
A big thank you goes to the clubs guest speaker YFCU president Mr James Speers who presented members with their certificated and prizes, well done everyone.
Prizes were taken home by the following members:
Best new junior member - Jack Murdock
Best new senior member - Gemma Kirkpatrick
Home management - Melissa Millar
Ulster Young Farmer - Robyn McCaughan
Public speaking - Charlotte Linton
Floral art - Melissa Millar
Most promising actor/actress - Steven Arthur
Endeavour - Shannon Kirkpatrick
Uncer 18 dairy stock judging - Dione Stewart
Over 18 dairy stock judging - Robert Sloan and Melissa Millar
Sheep judging - Judith Laughlin
Beef stock judging - Robert Sloan and Melissa Millar
Overall stock judging - Robert Sloan
Best overall member - Robert Sloan
Silage assessment - Matthew Gordon