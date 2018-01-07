Land Mobility Roadshow events to be held by Danske and YFCU

The Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster with the support of Danske Bank will be holding a series of events in the New Year when a number of leading experts from the agriculture industry will be travelling to Northern Ireland to discuss land mobility and the issues surrounding it.

The events form part of the Danske Advantage series of events, bringing together business experts and leaders to share and discuss their views on various business sectors and themes.

The three events will provide farmers and farming families with important information on land mobility, succession planning, taxation and farm business strategies.

Each event will be chaired by the YFCU and UFU Land Mobility manager, John McCallister who will deliver a presentation on land mobility and answer any questions that attendees may have.

Danske Bank’s agri managers for each region will also provide support and advice on business planning and requirements to secure financial support from the bank.

The first event will be held at the Agri Food and Biosciences Institute, Hillsborough on Tuesday 16th January with guest speaker Jeremy Moody, secretary of the Central Association of Agricultural Valuers.

Along with his involvement with the CAAV, Jeremy has been engaged with the Single Payment Scheme during its evolution, liaising with government at all levels and writing widely on this as well as taxation, tenancy, valuation and other issues of both policy and practice.

Jeremy also has an extensive knowledge of longer term leases and how these could be adopted by a farm business.

The second event will be held on Thursday 15th February at CAFRE’s Greenmount campus with guest speaker Michael Haverty, senior agricultural economist from Andersons Farm Business Consultants.

The leading consultancy firm who are based all over the UK each year advise around 2,000 farmers to help them maximise profitability and achieve their goals.

Originally from Galway and educated at Queen’s University, Michael’s experience includes an extensive understanding of share farming and collaborative agreements that have worked all over the UK and he will be highlighting some of the successes that they have had in assisting generational change.

The final YFCU event will be held on Wednesday 14th March at CAFRE’s Loughry campus with guest speaker Austin Finn, Macra Na Feirme’s land mobility programme manager.

Austin is a B Ag, chartered accountant and also farms part time in Kilkenny.

He has extensive financial and farming expertise and has assisted many in planning for their futures, ensuring that the best options and advice are provided to assist all parties – including the land owners, to meet their goals.

Austin will be providing some case studies on successful land mobility stories as well as sharing his advice for those who may be interested in the scheme.

He will also be able to give unique insight into the tax changes in the Republic of Ireland on long term leasing and how this has driven change there.

Robert McCullough, head of agribusiness at Danske Bank commented: “As the business of farming evolves to maximise the opportunities ahead, it is crucial that a focused land mobility programme delivers real results.

“If we have the right people with the right skills working with ambition and making best use of science, innovation and technology, we will be able to optimise our land assets.

“Ultimately, that will benefit both the landowner and the industry.”

James Speers, YFCU president added: “We are extremely pleased to have organised a series of three events with speakers of this quality.

“These events are happening at a crucial time for our industry and will provide farmers and their families with a huge opportunity to be better informed on land mobility so they can plan and design the future they would like to see for themselves and their families in agriculture.

“I would like to thank Danske Bank for their continued support of the organisation and these extremely worthwhile events.”

If you would like to attend please email: info@yfcu.org or phone headquarters on 028 9037 0713 to reserve your place at these free events.