Lisnamurrican 12 hour charity cycle

Lisnamurrican YFC are holding a 12 hour charity cycle on Saturday, June 30th in aid of the NHSCT Palliative Care Fund for the Macmillan Unit in Antrim.

Four teams will be going head to head in a race to cover the furthest distance, everyone very welcome to come support 6am-6pm at James McNeills entry, Broughshane.

A great display of Lisnamurrican YFC competition will be shown as the losing teams will have to jump into Carnlough harbour.

A special thanks to Lifestyle Fitness, Ballymena, for lending the club the bikes for the event.

The club are continuing to support the YFCU theme of ‘Embrace Change’ by organising new and exciting events and supporting new charities.

All support welcome in raising money for an extremely worthy cause.