Lisnamurrican YFC always on the go throughout 2018

The cold winter nights haven’t been stopping Lisnamurrican YFC taking part in a range of active and educational club nights.

The YFCU president set the theme of the year ‘Embrace Change’ and the club tackled this head on throughout the year.

Darren Hamill, Ben Martin and Chrissy McMaster

In November Mountain Rescue NI came along to give an educational talk for the club.

An active, engaging and informative talk was provided by the team of volunteers. Members were shown a variety of demonstrations alongside the extensive equipment needed.

This year the club had two teams who progressed from the group debating heats to the finals in Magherafelt High School.

Both teams placed second and the club was extremely proud of all members for taking part.

Mountain Rescue NI demonstrations during the talk

18 - 21 Hannah O’Neill, Natasha Adams and Alexis Kidd

25 - 30 Emma Heron, Christine Maybin and Olivia Logan

Thank you to Olwen Black for preparing members for the competition and her help and support throughout.

The next club meeting was the club farm tour to Greenmount Hill Farm which included an informative talk on the daily workings and organisation of the farm.

Group debaters Emma Heron, Olivia Logan and Christine Maybin were placed in second place in the 25-30 age group

Despite the cold weather members really enjoyed this evening and want to thank Greenmount for their hospitality on the evening, with a cup of tea to finish.

Members enjoyed an informative talk on farm tour.

Taylor Thompson with club secretary Christine Maybin and club leader Alan Adams

Neal Martin, Jason Connon, Stuart McBurney, Jonny McMaster and Phillip Marshall enjoy farm tour

Junior girls enjoy a cup of tea to finish at Greenmount Hill Farm

Club treasurer Teresa Connon taking part in the Mountain Rescue NI talk

Members were shown the various pieces of equipment for survival