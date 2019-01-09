Lisnamurrican YFC always on the go throughout 2018

The cold winter nights haven’t been stopping Lisnamurrican YFC taking part in a range of active and educational club nights.
The YFCU president set the theme of the year ‘Embrace Change’ and the club tackled this head on throughout the year.
In November Mountain Rescue NI came along to give an educational talk for the club.
An active, engaging and informative talk was provided by the team of volunteers. Members were shown a variety of demonstrations alongside the extensive equipment needed.
This year the club had two teams who progressed from the group debating heats to the finals in Magherafelt High School.
Both teams placed second and the club was extremely proud of all members for taking part.
18 - 21 Hannah O’Neill, Natasha Adams and Alexis Kidd
25 - 30 Emma Heron, Christine Maybin and Olivia Logan
Thank you to Olwen Black for preparing members for the competition and her help and support throughout.
The next club meeting was the club farm tour to Greenmount Hill Farm which included an informative talk on the daily workings and organisation of the farm.
Despite the cold weather members really enjoyed this evening and want to thank Greenmount for their hospitality on the evening, with a cup of tea to finish.