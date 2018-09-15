Lisnamurrican YFC are summer superclub competition winners

On Friday 31st August Co Antrim YFC’s summer superclub competition came to a close with a Sports Night themed series of challenges at Antrim Forum.

The Superclub Competition kicks off in June each year with points collected from the various Young Farmer activities at Ballymoney and Ballymena Shows combined with the finals night in August which follows a different challenge every year.

Kilraughts YFC senior and junior girls

This year members from across Co Antrim represented their clubs in the 100m, 200m and 400m races alongside the team relay, shot put, long jump, high jump and of course an egg and spoon race.

As the night progressed the events heated up with the title of 2018 superclub champion looming over their heads.

Congratulations must go to all the clubs who took part across the summer and in particular to Randalstown YFC being placed third, Glarryford YFC obtaining second place and to Lisnamurrican YFC being crowned the 2018 Superclub winners.

With September upon us clubs are starting their winter programmes for 2018-19 and welcome any new members aged 12-30 who share an interest in rural life to join their nearest club and see exactly what Young Farmers has to offer.

And they're off

A list and details of all clubs within the county can be found on the YFCU website or on the club’s relevant social media pages and remember it’s certainly not all welly boots and tractors.

Team Moycraig YFC