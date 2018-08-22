Lisnamurrican YFC enjoy a busy and fun filled summer

In May Lisnamurrican YFC competed at Balmoral Show winning the girl’s junior football tournament, were placed second in the senior girls football and receiving two fair play awards, the girls also reached the semi final in tug of war and the boys won first place in the novice section of the competition.

An action packed June included beef and sheep stock judging in which the following members achieved top places at county level, Ben Adams, Gail McCullough, Christine Maybin, Niamh Rogers, Stuart Adams, Emma Heron and Teresa Connon, a great achievement for the club.

Lisnamurrican YFC past and present members helping at the club's Big Night with Derek Ryan

Ballymena Show saw the club pick up 16 awards from hockey and tug of war to art, design and floral art pieces. An array of club members’ talents were on display, amounting to being placed second overall in the club section.

A night later and the girls’ tug of war team was placed first in Randalstown’s tug of war competition.

June was not for the faint hearted as members took on the toughest challenge yet, a 12 hour charity cycle during the heat wave. Four teams went head to head to cover the furthest distance on static bikes, raising an incredible £1,357.28 for the NHSCT Palliative Care Fund for the Macmillan Unit Antrim.

Member Katie Witherspoon gained first place in the senior section of the YFCU home management finals, a Lisnamurrican team gained first in the YFCU Co Antrim Build It Competition and Adam McConnell was placed second in the silage assessment at finals day.

Katie Witherspoon, first place in the YFCU home management senior section

On July 14th Lisnamurrican YFC held their annual Big Night with Derek Ryan and his band, this year selling out of 1,600 tickets in three weeks. A night not to be missed in the YFC calender year.

Later that month Lisnamurrican YFC held their charity treasure hunt by car around the Broughshane area with 27 cars in attendance. Congratulations to the winners, Willis Gourley, Philip Marshall, Nicole Connor, Chrissy McMaster and Michael Mulvenna.

All proceeds went to the NHSCT Palliative Care Fund for the Macmillan Unit Antrim.

Summer is agricultural show season and this month it was the turn of Antrim Show. The club was placed joint second in the digger challenge, second in the chairperson’s challenge, club secretary Christine Maybin won the County Princess title and club leader Alan Adams was placed second in the tractor handling.

August: Congratulations to members Alexis Kidd, Christine Maybin, Georgia Kidd and Natasha Adams for being recognised for their dedication to young farmers by receiving President Award Certificates.

The annual club day trip took place at Lurgaboy Adventure Centre, Armagh . Activities included kayaking/ mini rafting, high level ropes course and fun team games. The day ended with a three course meal at The Seagoe Hotel.

Bored of sitting in the house and want to be involved in all these fun activities? Come along to Lisnamurrican YFC’s first club meeting on Monday, September 3rd in St Patrick’s Church Hall, Broughshane.

There will be a warm welcome for everyone.