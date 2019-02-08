Lisnamurrican YFC host 78th annual club dinner and dance

A great night was had by all at the Dunadry Hotel with 152 past and present members of Lisnamurrican along with friends of the club in attendance.

Everyone enjoyed a four course meal and thanks must go to all of the staff at Dunadry for their first class service.

Following toasts to absent friends and the Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster, Lisnamurrican YFC welcomed guest speaker James Speers (YFCU president).

James gave an encouraging speech on the club’s achievements at county and Northern Ireland level and recognised the support of the club at all events.

Cheers circulated the room as it was confirmed Lisnamurrican YFC is currently the biggest club in Northern Ireland, and as club leader Alan Adams stated a big thank you must be given to the club’s committee who works tirelessly each year to make the club better than ever, willing members and the fantastic support of family and friends of the club.

Following this, members were recognised for yearly competitions during the prize distribution.