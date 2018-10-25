Lisnamurrican YFC winter programme

Lisnamurrican YFC’s winter programme has well and truly begun.

The opening night included a games night where members old and new competed in team races, pass the polo mint and pop the balloon.

Lucy McCullough, Holly Martin, Katie Witherspoon and Claire Adams enjoy the Belfast Giants

A fantastic 12 new members joined and this has since increased.

The club welcomed Eternity Socials to their second club meeting, a great night of dancing, games and excellent tunes.

With the theme of the year being ‘Embrace Change’ this new club meeting was certainly one to remember and a huge success.

Lisnamurrican YFC’s first out meeting took club members to support the Belfast Giants and thankfully they won.

Home management creating money boxes task

Members thoroughly enjoyed the match, games like ‘Chuck the Puck’, dance cam and the ringside snacks.

On Monday, October 15th Lisnamurrican YFC held their annual home management meeting.

Members were set three tasks, these included, setting cutlery for a three course meal, creating a money box using a plastic bottle and designing a poster aimed at addiction.

Each area was judged by Ian and Beverly Kidd, thanks must go to them for ensuring a fun and smooth running competition.

Club president Beverly Kidd judging home management

What’s next for the club? There are many exciting club meetings planned for the year ahead, such as, a spooktacular Halloween meeting, a visit to the pantomime, a rural crime talk and much much more.

Lisnamurrican YFC is delighted to be ‘Embracing Change’ in their new and exciting winter programme 2018/19.

Gail McCullough presents her poster on addiction to judge Ian Kidd