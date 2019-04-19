Lylehill YFC parent’s night

Club leader Sarah Lyness and treasurer Paul Thompson presenting representative from The Cancer Fund for Children with the cheque raised by Lylehill YFC over the past year
Club leader Sarah Lyness and treasurer Paul Thompson presenting representative from The Cancer Fund for Children with the cheque raised by Lylehill YFC over the past year

Monday, March 3 was Lylehill Young Farmers’ Club’s annual parent’s evening.

Friends and parents of club members came and enjoyed a night with old and new members, watching a few of the many talents within the club and of course enjoying a lovely supper provided by the club.

Club secretary Regan Robinson, James Bingham, Louis Gibson and Lauren Gordon

Club secretary Regan Robinson, James Bingham, Louis Gibson and Lauren Gordon

The night was a brilliant way to celebrate Lylehill YFC entering their 90th year and the club hope that the club keeps growing from strength to strength.

A special thanks goes to those who helped the club raise a fantastic £2,124.96 for the club charity for the past year, The Northern Ireland Cancer Fund for Children.

Kirsty Wallace, Wallace Shanks and Kirsten Davis dressed up and ready for -parents night

Kirsty Wallace, Wallace Shanks and Kirsten Davis dressed up and ready for -parents night

Fraser McComb, Tom Lynsey and Zhara Hunter.

Fraser McComb, Tom Lynsey and Zhara Hunter.

Members of Lylehill YFC

Members of Lylehill YFC

Julie Duncan with catering officer Victoria Bell preparing the treats for our family and friends

Julie Duncan with catering officer Victoria Bell preparing the treats for our family and friends

James Spence, Kirsty Spence, Sara Lucas and Charlotte Spence

James Spence, Kirsty Spence, Sara Lucas and Charlotte Spence