Lylehill YFC parent’s night

Monday, March 3 was Lylehill Young Farmers’ Club’s annual parent’s evening.
Friends and parents of club members came and enjoyed a night with old and new members, watching a few of the many talents within the club and of course enjoying a lovely supper provided by the club.
The night was a brilliant way to celebrate Lylehill YFC entering their 90th year and the club hope that the club keeps growing from strength to strength.
A special thanks goes to those who helped the club raise a fantastic £2,124.96 for the club charity for the past year, The Northern Ireland Cancer Fund for Children.