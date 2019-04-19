Lylehill YFC parent’s night

Monday, March 3 was Lylehill Young Farmers’ Club’s annual parent’s evening.

Friends and parents of club members came and enjoyed a night with old and new members, watching a few of the many talents within the club and of course enjoying a lovely supper provided by the club.

Club secretary Regan Robinson, James Bingham, Louis Gibson and Lauren Gordon

The night was a brilliant way to celebrate Lylehill YFC entering their 90th year and the club hope that the club keeps growing from strength to strength.

A special thanks goes to those who helped the club raise a fantastic £2,124.96 for the club charity for the past year, The Northern Ireland Cancer Fund for Children.

Kirsty Wallace, Wallace Shanks and Kirsten Davis dressed up and ready for -parents night

Fraser McComb, Tom Lynsey and Zhara Hunter.

Members of Lylehill YFC

Julie Duncan with catering officer Victoria Bell preparing the treats for our family and friends