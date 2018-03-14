Lylehill YFC parents’ night

On Monday 5th March 2018, Lylehill YFC held their annual parents night.
Members participated in sketches, singing, choir festival alongside Holestone YFC, the dreaded scandal sketch and prize giving.
The prizes awarded were as follows:
Mrs J Carlisle Tankard 12- 14 public speaking
Harry Wilson
Mr William Wallace Cup 14 – 16 public speaking
Zara Davis
Mr Bryce Fleming Cup 16 – 19 public speaking
Wallace Shanks
Harkness Perpetual Trophy 25-30 public speaking
Christina McCollam
Lynda Currie Diamond Jubilee Challenge for impromptu speaking
Christina McCollam
The Millen Cup for craft
Stephanie McCollam
Soil assessment
Paul Thompson
Watt Perpetual Challenge Cup for silage assessment competition
Stephanie McCollam
Raymond Johnston Perpetual Challenge Cup for under 21 tractor handling
Jonny McCammond
John Thompson and Sons for ladies tractor handling
Sarah Lyness
William Rea Perpetual Challenge Cup for over 21 gents tractor handling
Ian Taylor
J A McClelland and Son Cup for ladies farm safety
Stephanie McCollam
Wilson Harbison Memorial Cup for gents farm safety
Jonny McCammond and Paul Thompson
R J Gray Cup for best overall farm safety and tractor handling
Jonny McCammond
Mrs Stanley Erwin Trophy and replacement trophy for ladies safe driving
Lauren Gordon
Gents safe driving – Joe Brown Perpetual Challenge Cup
Paul Thompson
Alan Fleming Trophy for Ulster Young Farmer
Sarah Lyness
Under 18 sheep judging
Ellen McClure
The William Jones Challenge Cup for over 18 sheep judging
Stephanie McCollam
Beef judging under 18
Morgan Keegan and Jack Shanks
The Sherrard Perpetual Challenge Cup for over 18 beef
Stephanie McCollam
William D F Rea Perpetual Challenge Cup for dairy under 18 judging
Gary McCammond
D N Wallace Challenge Cup for dairy over 18
Stephanie McCollam
John Thompson Perpetual Challenge Cup for best under 18 stockjudger
Wallace Shanks
The Wallace Perpetual Challenge for best newcomer to stock judging
Harry Wilson
The bull for best lady judge
Stephanie McCollam
Lylehill YFC Perpetual Challenge Cup for best over 18
Stephanie McCollam
Junior member of the year
Kirsten Davis
Senior member of the year
James Rea
T G Lynsey Cup all round junior member (up to age 18)
Zara Davis
Lylehill YFC Cup for best new member
Harry Wilson
R Minford Trophy for best over 18 member
Stephanie McCollam
S E McKay and Son Perpetual Trophy for best 21 – 25 member
Paul Thompson
McCollam Perpetual Trophy - best 25-30 member
Stephanie McCollam
Andrew Roundtree Memorial Endeavour Trophy
Harry Wilson
The evening concluded with speeches and the presentation of the cheque for the club’s 2017 charity, Riverside Special School, Antrim, for which the club raised £2,030.
The new committee including Sarah Lyness as club leader, Regan Robinson as secretary and James Rea as treasurer will now fulfill their positions for what is sure to be another successful year for Lylehill YFC.