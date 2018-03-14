Lylehill YFC parents’ night

On Monday 5th March 2018, Lylehill YFC held their annual parents night.

Members participated in sketches, singing, choir festival alongside Holestone YFC, the dreaded scandal sketch and prize giving.

Members of Lylehill YFC during their recent parents' night

The prizes awarded were as follows:

Mrs J Carlisle Tankard 12- 14 public speaking

Harry Wilson

Mr William Wallace Cup 14 – 16 public speaking

Zara Davis

Mr Bryce Fleming Cup 16 – 19 public speaking

Wallace Shanks

Harkness Perpetual Trophy 25-30 public speaking

Christina McCollam

Lynda Currie Diamond Jubilee Challenge for impromptu speaking

Christina McCollam

The Millen Cup for craft

Stephanie McCollam

Soil assessment

Paul Thompson

Watt Perpetual Challenge Cup for silage assessment competition

Stephanie McCollam

Raymond Johnston Perpetual Challenge Cup for under 21 tractor handling

Jonny McCammond

John Thompson and Sons for ladies tractor handling

Sarah Lyness

William Rea Perpetual Challenge Cup for over 21 gents tractor handling

Ian Taylor

J A McClelland and Son Cup for ladies farm safety

Stephanie McCollam

Wilson Harbison Memorial Cup for gents farm safety

Jonny McCammond and Paul Thompson

R J Gray Cup for best overall farm safety and tractor handling

Jonny McCammond

Mrs Stanley Erwin Trophy and replacement trophy for ladies safe driving

Lauren Gordon

Gents safe driving – Joe Brown Perpetual Challenge Cup

Paul Thompson

Alan Fleming Trophy for Ulster Young Farmer

Sarah Lyness

Under 18 sheep judging

Ellen McClure

The William Jones Challenge Cup for over 18 sheep judging

Stephanie McCollam

Beef judging under 18

Morgan Keegan and Jack Shanks

The Sherrard Perpetual Challenge Cup for over 18 beef

Stephanie McCollam

William D F Rea Perpetual Challenge Cup for dairy under 18 judging

Gary McCammond

D N Wallace Challenge Cup for dairy over 18

Stephanie McCollam

John Thompson Perpetual Challenge Cup for best under 18 stockjudger

Wallace Shanks

The Wallace Perpetual Challenge for best newcomer to stock judging

Harry Wilson

The bull for best lady judge

Stephanie McCollam

Lylehill YFC Perpetual Challenge Cup for best over 18

Stephanie McCollam

Junior member of the year

Kirsten Davis

Senior member of the year

James Rea

T G Lynsey Cup all round junior member (up to age 18)

Zara Davis

Lylehill YFC Cup for best new member

Harry Wilson

R Minford Trophy for best over 18 member

Stephanie McCollam

S E McKay and Son Perpetual Trophy for best 21 – 25 member

Paul Thompson

McCollam Perpetual Trophy - best 25-30 member

Stephanie McCollam

Andrew Roundtree Memorial Endeavour Trophy

Harry Wilson

The evening concluded with speeches and the presentation of the cheque for the club’s 2017 charity, Riverside Special School, Antrim, for which the club raised £2,030.

The new committee including Sarah Lyness as club leader, Regan Robinson as secretary and James Rea as treasurer will now fulfill their positions for what is sure to be another successful year for Lylehill YFC.