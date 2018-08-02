Lylehill YFC treasure hunt

On Friday, July 6th Lylehill Young Farmers’ Club held their annual treasure hunt.

Competitors arrived at Lylehill Presbyterian Church Hall from 6.30pm before setting off on a difficult treasure hunt around the local countryside created by Jim Wilson.

A wide selection of prizes to be won by the competitors

A variety of teams both professional and just supporting the club came to give it a go.

After all the hard and challenging hunting was over competitors were greeted at the hall by members where they had to complete a tie breaker and enjoy some delicious supper supplied by committee members.

Competitors enjoyed chatting with fellow hunters and finishing their supper whilst the scores were being tallied up.

The night finished with club leader, Sarah Lyness giving a vote of thanks and Jim Wilson reading out the answers and results of both categories and competitors travelling home after a fun and enjoyable night.

Club leader Sarah Lyness giving the vote of thanks

Guests chat and exchange answers whilst the judges tally the scores

Winners of the professional hunting category taking first pick of the prizes

Club members who came to support the night and give it a go. waiting on the results

Competitors choosing their prizes

Treasure hunt creator for the night, Jim Wilson, telling the eager competitors the answers

Catching up with friends, waiting on the rest of the competitors to arrive