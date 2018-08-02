Lylehill YFC treasure hunt

On Friday, July 6th Lylehill Young Farmers’ Club held their annual treasure hunt.
Competitors arrived at Lylehill Presbyterian Church Hall from 6.30pm before setting off on a difficult treasure hunt around the local countryside created by Jim Wilson.
A variety of teams both professional and just supporting the club came to give it a go.
After all the hard and challenging hunting was over competitors were greeted at the hall by members where they had to complete a tie breaker and enjoy some delicious supper supplied by committee members.
Competitors enjoyed chatting with fellow hunters and finishing their supper whilst the scores were being tallied up.
The night finished with club leader, Sarah Lyness giving a vote of thanks and Jim Wilson reading out the answers and results of both categories and competitors travelling home after a fun and enjoyable night.