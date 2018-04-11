Massey Ferguson continue sponsorship of YFCU AGM

The Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster (YFCU) has announced that Massey Ferguson, one of the world’s leading tractor brands, will continue to be the overall sponsor of its annual general meeting.

The announcement will see the company continuing to support a number of exciting activities for young people in rural areas across Northern Ireland including the agri-trip to Beauvais in France, location of the MF tractor manufacturing facility.

The highly anticipated YFCU AGM, will take place on Saturday 21st April at Armagh City Hotel.

The event will see over 300 young farmers from across Northern Ireland descend on the hotel for the meeting.

James Speers, YFCU president said: “We are delighted to have Massey Ferguson continue their sponsorship of our annual general meeting.

“As a major agricultural equipment manufacturer around the world and as a leading tractor brand it is a pleasure to have them associated with the Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster and to play such a large role in one of the most anticipated events in the YFCU calendar.”

Lindsay Haddon, advertising and sales promotion manager, Massey Ferguson said: “Massey Ferguson is firmly focused on the new generation of farmers and inspiring young people about the business of agriculture.

“The company has always had a vested interest in the issues and concerns facing the future generation of farmers which is why we support the Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster. We look forward to working with YFCU to strengthen this worthwhile partnership.”