Massey Ferguson continues platinum sponsorship with YFCU

The Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster are delighted to announce Massey Ferguson, one of the world’s leading tractor brands, have renewed their platinum sponsorship for the association.

The announcement will see the company continuing to support a number of exciting activities for young people in rural areas across Northern Ireland including the Agri-trip to Beauvais in Paris as well as the AGM in April.

James Speers YFCU president said: “We are delighted that Massey Ferguson have renewed their platinum sponsorship with the organisation. As a major agricultural equipment manufacturer around the world and as a leading tractor brand it is a pleasure to have them associated with the Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster and to play such a large role in the YFCU calendar.”

Lindsay Haddon, advertising and sales promotion manager, Massey Ferguson added: “We are extremely pleased to continue our platinum sponsorship of the Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster. Massey Ferguson is firmly focused on the new generation of farmers, and inspiring young people about the business of agriculture. The company has always had a vested interest in the issues and concerns facing the future generation of farmers, which is why we support the Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster. We look forward to working with YFCU to strengthen this worthwhile partnership.”