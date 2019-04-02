Moneymore YFC annual charity tractor run

Moneymore YFC have been hosting charity tractor runs for numerous of years, this is an event that is always looked forward to in the year.

It is a fun, family and community event that helps bring the agricultural community together to help fund different charity’s around the country.

Moneymore YFC Easter Monday tractor run in 2016

The Easter Monday (April 22) tractor run usually starts in the auction rooms Magherafelt (Castledawson roundabout) but this location can vary between years.

The route is also something that can vary from year to year, but we keep it to our main towns and don’t travel to far.

This is a very popular event in the community, and we have seen over 200 tractors attend this event in previous years to support both or charity of choice and YFC club.

Moneymore YFC are very proud to say that they have supported local charities such as Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice Club, Mid Ulster Stroke Survivors Club and Superstars Cookstown.

Moneymore YFC have raised an amazing amount of money for both these charity’s and club funds, which help Moneymore YFC go on amazing trips through the year as well as attend educational talks.

The charity Moneymore YFC are supporting this year is the Mid-Ulster Branch of Epilepsy Action.

Epilepsy Action is a community of people “committed to a better life for everyone affected by epilepsy”.

Their goal is to have a “high quality, accessible epilepsy healthcare services, so that people with epilepsy have the support they need to manage their condition”.

They also want a “wider awareness and understanding of epilepsy, so that people living with the condition are treated with fairness and respect”.

Moneymore YFC are proudly supporting this charity as they believe it is a great cause with a great focus and goals.

This is an issue that is common throughout families all over the country and is important for all to know and understand.