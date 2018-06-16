Moneymore YFC annual dinner and prizegiving

Moneymore YFC recently held their annual dinner and prizegiving in the Mandarin Buffet in Cookstown.
The club cups were handed out on this night for the past year.
Well done to all cup winners.
SJK Short Cup for sheep stockjudging - Zita Blair
Master Meat Packers Cup for beef stockjudging - Stuart Mills
Isaac Andrews Perpetual Cup for dairy stockjudging - Kirsten Henry
Neville Forsythe Cup for over 18 dairy stockjudging - Stuart Mills
The ET Green Cup for 21-25 stockjudging - J R Blair
Stanley Anderson Challenge Cup for best overall stockjudger - Stuart Mills
McVey Brothers Shield for over 18 public speaking - Zita Blair
Mills Cup for under 18 public speaker - Ellen Bates
Moneymore YFC Home Management Tray - Claire Forsythe
Best under 18 male member -Joel Armstrong and Harry Wallace
Best under 18 female member - Joyce Allen and Kirsten Henry
Sliver Gallion Cup for best overall new member - Joel Armstrong and Harry Wallace
Gamble Perpetual Cup for best overall member - Zita Blair