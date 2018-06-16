Moneymore YFC annual dinner and prizegiving

Moneymore YFC recently held their annual dinner and prizegiving in the Mandarin Buffet in Cookstown.

The club cups were handed out on this night for the past year.

Kristen Henry received the Isaac Andrews Perpetual Cup for dairy stockjudging

Well done to all cup winners.

SJK Short Cup for sheep stockjudging - Zita Blair

Master Meat Packers Cup for beef stockjudging - Stuart Mills

Claire Forsythe received the home management tray this year which was handed over by Dylan Clarke, club leader of Moneymore YFC

Neville Forsythe Cup for over 18 dairy stockjudging - Stuart Mills

The ET Green Cup for 21-25 stockjudging - J R Blair

Stanley Anderson Challenge Cup for best overall stockjudger - Stuart Mills

McVey Brothers Shield for over 18 public speaking - Zita Blair

Kristen Henry and Joyce Allen both received the best under 18 female member of the club

Mills Cup for under 18 public speaker - Ellen Bates

Moneymore YFC Home Management Tray - Claire Forsythe

Best under 18 male member -Joel Armstrong and Harry Wallace

Best under 18 female member - Joyce Allen and Kirsten Henry

Zita Blair received, the SJK Short Cup for sheep stockjudging, the McVey Brothers Shield for over 18s public speaking and the Gamble Perpetual Cup for the best overall member

Sliver Gallion Cup for best overall new member - Joel Armstrong and Harry Wallace

