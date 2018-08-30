Moneyrea YFC road run

Moneyrea Young Farmers’ Club held their annual road run on Thursday, August 9th August at the new venue of Carryduff Building Supplies.

With nearly 140 vehicles of all shapes and sizes participating, the event was a great success and spectators lined the streets of Ballygowan and Moneyrea to watch the vehicles passing through.

Everyone also thoroughly enjoyed the food provided after the run returned to the venue.

Thanks to the generosity of the supporters the club raised £2,000 which is to be split evenly between each of its chosen charities, Friends of the Cancer Centre and the Northern Ireland Air Ambulance.

The club would like to say a massive thank you to everyone who supported the event and donated to the very worthy charities.

The club hope to see everyone again next year.