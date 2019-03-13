Moycraig Young Farmers’ Club enjoy busy start to 2019

Moycraig Young Farmers’ Club kicked started 2019 with a club trip to the Kingspan Stadium to watch Ulster take on Benetton.

An enjoyable night was had by all.

The recent bowling competition held at Dundonald Ice Bowl saw Moycraig YFC team come a pleasing second place.

A huge well done to all involved.

At the start of February five brave members took on the challenges involved in the County Big Night which was held in the Tullyglass Hotel.

After the Christmas festivities it was all hands on deck for the club’s dramatic members as they began to put their acting skills into practice during rehearsals for the three act play ‘The Quare Gunk’ by Sam Cree.

This play sees the world weary widow Elizabeth Hamilton slaving away to look after her two middle aged sons, Willie and Hughie, on their farm holding in north Antrim.

The play will be performed in the Moycraig Young Farmers’ Club Hall April 12 and 13 of April, starting at 8pm.

This is an event not to be missed and the cast hope to see you all there.

Tickets can be purchased from any of the committee members.

For further information do not hesitate to contact the club on 07513008057.