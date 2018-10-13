New club sponsor revealed

Kilrea Young Farmers’ Club are delighted to welcome McAuley Animal Feeds from Kilrea as the club’s latest sponsor.

One of the highlights of the summer has been receiving new club jackets which McAuley’s have sponsored.

The jackets will help to promote the club and sponsors as the club go to the huge variety of competitions and events during the new winter programme.

An update on the club’s very successful year so far:

The YFCU AGM and conference held in Armagh City Hotel where Kilrea YFC achieved once again as member Melissa Millar was awarded with her No 13 proficiency badge.

The one act cast enjoyed a night of glitz and glamour at the Royal Hotel in Cookstown for the drama awards dinner which was held on May 4th.

Kilrea YFC achieved merits for acting for Adam Alexander and Robert Sloan as well as a Merit for producer David Linton, best set and second place overall.

Melissa Millar and Dione Stewart took part in the floral art finals which were held at the Balmoral Show.

Congratulations to both of them, with Melissa receiving third and Dione receiving first in their age groups.

The first Saturday in June saw the club host a coffee morning in Donaghy’s Kilrea in aid of charity of the year, MS Society.

The amount raised for this very worthy cause was £405.35.

A big thank you to all who helped out and thanks to Donaghy’s of Kilrea for the opportunity to hold such a well supported charity event.

On June 8th Kilrea YFC travelled to Ballymena Showgrounds to compete in the John Bradley Challenge Cup, which was this year a Hawaiian hockey competition.

Kilrea walked off the field as they walked on… as champions!

Well done to the team as they became the first team to win the John Bradley Challenge two years on the trot.

August 4th was a big day for the club as club leader Robert Sloan and secretary Melissa Millar tied the knot in Kilrea Parish Church.

A big congratulations to the pair and the club wishes them a lifetime of happiness together.

Kilrea YFC’s annual car wash was held on Saturday, September 1st in the yard of Kilrea Livestock Market. The club raised a fantastic £320 for club funds.

A big thank you goes to all who helped out as well as H A McIlrath for the use of the yard. Lastly the club has started off the new programme with a games night and welcome all the new members to the club.