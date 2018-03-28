New Co Down committee elected

Monday, March 19th, saw the Co Down AGM and awards night at the La Mon Hotel.

The event included a thanks to the outgoing committee for all their hard work during the past year.

Club leader winners

The following prizes were awarded:

Club leader, 1st Joy Dalzell, Newtownards YFC, 2nd William Graham, Killinchy YFC, and 3rd Iain Russell, Ballywalter YFC

Secretary, 1st Kristina McKeag, Ballywalter YFC, 2nd Alanna Dickson, Moneyrea YFC and 3rd Jane Kilpatrick, Donaghadee YFC

Treasurer, 1st Emma Rodgers, Spa YFC, 2nd Alison Rea, Donaghadee YFC and 3rd Johnny Burgess, Moneyrea YFC

Club secretary winners

PRO, 1st Andrew Sleator, Annaclone and Magherally YFC, 2nd Darren Corbett, Mourne YFC and 3rd Joanne Rankin, Newtownards YFC

Junior member

1st Victoria Moore, Newtownards YFC, 2nd Samara Radcliffe, Annaclone and Magherally YFC and 3rd Lucy Rodgers, Spa YFC

Senior member, 1st Andrew Patton, Newtownards YFC, 2nd Jane Kilpatrick, Newtownards YFC and 3rd Noel Savage, Annaclone and Magherally YFC

Ballywalter YFC who picked up first prize for best club

County club of the year, 1st Ballywalter YFC, 2nd Spa YFC and 3rd Newtownards YFC

Co Down YFCU would like to thank the outgoing committee and wish every success for the 2018/2019 committee on their endeavours.

Spa YFC

Newtownards YFC

Junior member winners

Club PRO